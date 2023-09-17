Captured when they were collecting extortion from a farmer in Pore – news

Authorities confirmed that, in the municipalities of Puerto Concordia (Meta) and Villanueva (Casanare), a man and a woman were captured as allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Mrs. Hilda Aurora Pachón, mother of the Mayor of the Municipality of Villanueva.

At a press conference, the Police and Prosecutor’s Office indicated that those captured are allegedly part of the 39th Front of the FARC dissidents, a structure with criminal incidence in the departments of Casanare, Meta and Vichada.

Jeisson Arquimedez Plata Gutiérrez, 33 years old, and Sonia Esperanza Torres Navarro, 40 years old, were allegedly in charge of carrying out criminal intelligence in the department of Casanare to carry out extortion and selective kidnappings.

Those captured are attributed with participation in two kidnapping events in Casanare, the last being the kidnapping of Mrs. Hilda Aurora, in which, thanks to the police reaction, the victim was safely rescued and captured in flagrante delicto. .

The arrests were made in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, who charged them with the crimes of Simple Aggravated Kidnapping, Qualified Theft and Manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms.

Both captured were sent to prison.

