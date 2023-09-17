Home » Captured when they were collecting extortion from a farmer in Pore – news
News

Captured when they were collecting extortion from a farmer in Pore – news

by admin
Captured when they were collecting extortion from a farmer in Pore – news

Authorities confirmed that, in the municipalities of Puerto Concordia (Meta) and Villanueva (Casanare), a man and a woman were captured as allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Mrs. Hilda Aurora Pachón, mother of the Mayor of the Municipality of Villanueva.

Also read: A man captured for kidnapping the mother of the mayor of Villanueva

At a press conference, the Police and Prosecutor’s Office indicated that those captured are allegedly part of the 39th Front of the FARC dissidents, a structure with criminal incidence in the departments of Casanare, Meta and Vichada.

Jeisson Arquimedez Plata Gutiérrez, 33 years old, and Sonia Esperanza Torres Navarro, 40 years old, were allegedly in charge of carrying out criminal intelligence in the department of Casanare to carry out extortion and selective kidnappings.

Those captured are attributed with participation in two kidnapping events in Casanare, the last being the kidnapping of Mrs. Hilda Aurora, in which, thanks to the police reaction, the victim was safely rescued and captured in flagrante delicto. .

Read also: They intensify the search for the mother of the Mayor of Villanueva, kidnapped last night

The arrests were made in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, who charged them with the crimes of Simple Aggravated Kidnapping, Qualified Theft and Manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms.

Both captured were sent to prison.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Ecopetrol rejects a new blockade of its operations in the village of El Morro in Yopal – news

You may also like

2023 National Science Popularization Day: Promoting Scientific Literacy...

Fiorello star at the Forte Marmi Political Satire...

Ecuadorian Leo Cerda, indigenous fashion show in New...

The Extradition of El Ratón: Ovidio Guzmán Faces...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, September 14,...

Jiahe County’s First Batch of New Recruits Embark...

Rai Sport Sunday 17 September 2023 | Live...

President Guillermo Lasso signed the regulations of the...

Could a Third “Culiacanazo” Occur Following the Extradition...

“Demagogues with double standards”: Duque attacked Petro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy