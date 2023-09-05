Tropical Wave in Central Tropical Atlantic Shows High Cyclonic Potential

Tropical Wave in Atlantic Shows High Cyclonic Potential, Possible Hurricane Formation

MIAMI – A tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic appears to have high cyclonic potential, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. As of this morning, the system was moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 mph.

The NHC has reported that the system is displaying better organization, making it likely for bulletins to be issued later today. A graphical outlook of the tropical weather in the Atlantic at 8 a.m. on September 5, 2023, shows the trajectory and intensity of the disturbance. The potential for cyclonic development in the next 48 hours and the next seven days is reported to be 100 percent.

Forecasters predict that the disturbance could reach hurricane strength later this week as it moves near or northeast of the Leeward Islands. The National Meteorological Service in San Juan has warned of wetter weather expected for the weekend, with rains and electrical storms advancing towards the Caribbean in relation to this atmospheric system.

If the disturbance strengthens into a storm, it will be named Lee. This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has already seen the formation of ten named storms – Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Gert, Emily, Franklin, Harold, Idalia, and Katia. The remaining names on the list are Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

As the tropical wave gains strength, authorities and residents in the affected regions are advised to stay vigilant and monitor the updates from the NHC and other relevant meteorological services.