Truck and car collided head-on in Bursa: There are injured – Bursa News – Regional News

Chicken İnegöl’Fame Leaded It happened on the village road.

Leaded‘and İnegöl in the direction of Mustafa C. 41 AJN 813 plate truck under the direction of the driver collided head-on with 16 KIF 97 plate cars under the direction of Mustafa K. (56) coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and Hafize K. (50) and Yavuz K. (31) who were in the passenger position in the vehicle were injured.

Hafize K., who was injured by getting stuck in the vehicle, was taken out by the firefighters, while the injured were taken by ambulances. Inegol State Hospital Emergency Servicewhat was taken and treated.

Gendarme command teams involved in the accident investigation started.

