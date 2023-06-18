Home » Truck and car collided head-on in Bursa: There are injured – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Truck and car collided head-on in Bursa: There are injured – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Truck and car collided head-on in Bursa: There are injured – Bursa News – Regional News

Chicken İnegöl’Fame Leaded It happened on the village road.

Leaded‘and İnegöl in the direction of Mustafa C. 41 AJN 813 plate truck under the direction of the driver collided head-on with 16 KIF 97 plate cars under the direction of Mustafa K. (56) coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and Hafize K. (50) and Yavuz K. (31) who were in the passenger position in the vehicle were injured.

Hafize K., who was injured by getting stuck in the vehicle, was taken out by the firefighters, while the injured were taken by ambulances. Inegol State Hospital Emergency Servicewhat was taken and treated.

Gendarme command teams involved in the accident investigation started.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Order without offspring: "When will God finally send us whom?"

You may also like

Witches’ Sabbath with record high: Adobe, Bayer, Deutsche...

Pakistani journalist jumped into the sea during live...

Petro convenes extra sessions of Congress to discuss...

Technological innovation makes the country strong–Economy·Technology–People’s Daily Online

Fair used car prices: Fast car purchase in...

Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25...

Water, water and more wastewater in Santa Marta

Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine

Belgium Austria 1:1 – video reviews of Euro...

Indigenous people affirm that ‘Wilson’ was exchanged with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy