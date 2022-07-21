UDINE. Truck driver injured, no other vehicles involved. Only by pure chance was the toll of the accident that occurred shortly after 5.45 pm on Thursday 21 July on the A23 motorway treaty at the Palmanova crossroads, when for reasons still under investigation the driver of a truck (coming from Udine) he suddenly lost control of the vehicle which, after having abruptly discarded to his left, broke through the guard rail, going to invade the opposite carriageway before crashing on the roadside protections.

Despite the heavy traffic in the area, the truck did not cross any other vehicles in its path. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

To allow the recovery of the vehicle and the safety of the road section, the motorway (towards Udine) was temporarily closed in the Palmanova – Udine Sud junction.

Shortly before 5pm another accident occurred in the section between Cessalto and San Stino di Livenza towards Trieste. It is a collision between three heavy vehicles with one of the articulated trucks that lost its load of leather in the impact. At the moment the Autovie Venete staff and the mechanical rescue vehicles are working to remove the material and clear the roadway. There are queues between San Donà di Piave and San Stino di Livenza.