Removed the veil on the new Vigevano 1921 which presented itself to the press and fans in view of the next First Category championship.

After the elimination in the playoffs against Frigirola, suffered in the recently ended season, the biancoceleste team has changed several elements and has entrusted the team to a young technician, but of a level like Davide Bruno, who grew up in the ducal team where, in the last seasons, he coached the women’s team. Now the opportunity has come for him to try to take a leap forward and the club has entrusted him with the responsibility of the first team that, in the 2022-23 championship, will try to win the Promotion, a goal that he missed last season.

A Vigevano 1921, therefore, with important ambitions. «The minimum goal is the playoffs – underlines the manager Sandro Torti – we have already reached them in the last championship and we would like to try to improve our ranking position in the next one. We do not set limits, we will then see during the season if we have the strength to fight for the title ».

Here is the first team squad. Goalkeepers: Danilo Scuteri, Mirco Nugnes, Vincenzo Bucci. Defenders: Marco Schintu, Matteo Rosciano, Walter Marchesin, Lorenzo Ottone, Carlo Drago, Yaya Yaya, Matteo Marangon, Luca Spigolon. Midfielders: Leonardo Casula, Giacomo Rossi, Mattia Laboranti, Daniele Zanimacchia, Lorenzo Portaluppi, Luca Torti, Andrea Besostri, Antonio Borrelli, Filippo Tadini. Forwards: Giuseppe Tino, Enrico Rossi, Mirko Castellaneta, Alessandro Codagnone, Edoardo Carnevale Schianca. –

