TSMC, a leading wafer foundry, will hold a briefing session on the 20th. Most of the legal persons expect that TSMC’s performance in the second quarter may continue to decline. TSMC’s full-year operating outlook will be an important indicator for the market to estimate the economic recovery in the second half of the year, and it will attract more attention.

Affected by sluggish demand in the smartphone and personal computer markets and customers’ further destocking, TSMC’s 7nm and 6nm process capacity has loosened. Coupled with the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, TSMC’s revenue in February and March has fallen month by month, ranking first Quarterly revenue was NT$508.633 billion, a quarterly decrease of 18.68%, an increase of 3.6% over the same period last year.

The legal person expects that due to the high inventory level of the IC design industry, the slow recovery in demand for computers and smartphones, and the weak demand for 5nm processors from Apple, a major customer, TSMC’s second-quarter performance may further decline compared to the first quarter. , The quarterly decrease ranges from 1% to 8%.

As the second half of the year enters the traditional peak season of the semiconductor industry, Apple’s new machine 3nm processor orders will be injected, and the supply chain will replenish inventory and the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) will pick up. Legal persons are generally optimistic that TSMC’s performance in the second half of the year is expected to rebound .

It’s just that there are variables in the overall economy, and legal persons have different opinions on the recovery of the industry. Some legal persons expect a “V-shaped” rapid recovery, while others conservatively expect a “U-shaped” slow recovery.

As a result, legal persons have different opinions on TSMC’s operating outlook for this year. Some legal persons expect TSMC’s revenue this year to be flat compared to last year, while others conservatively predict that TSMC’s revenue may decline by 4% this year.

TSMC had predicted in its January conference that US dollar revenue is expected to grow slightly this year. Whether TSMC adjusts its operating goals has attracted much attention, and will become an important reference for the market to judge the recovery of the industrial economy in the second half of the year.

(Central News Agency reporter Zhang Jianzhong, Hsinchu, 15th)

(Editor: Guo Wuzai) 1120415

