Turkish Diyanet Foundation Sen Vice President Hilmi Şanlı is in Tavşanlı – Bursa News – Regional News

Speaking at the meeting Hilmi Şanlı Tavşanlı, Deputy Chairman,Expressing that they are very happy to be in Turkey, he talked about the establishment purpose and principles of Türk Diyanet Vakıf-Sen and said that the Service of the Great Turkish Nation is a local and national union.

Inflation in July was quite high as we expected. As we mentioned before, inflation started to rise again; In July, inflation increased by 9.49%, while annual inflation was determined as 47.83%.

In July, with the inflation difference, 17.55% for civil servant salaries; pensions were increased proportionally by 25%. As such, most of the increases succumbed to inflation as of the month when civil servants and retirees received their increased salaries. The melting of the salary increases, while there is another 5 months ahead of us for the end of the year, is a sign that the purchasing power of public employees and retirees will continue to decline in the coming period, and the salaries will go negative in real terms.

While preparing our demands for collective bargaining negotiations, we predicted that the inflation would tend to rise as of July, and we determined the rate of increase, inflation gap and welfare share in order to protect the purchasing power. The figures announced by TUIK reveal that our economic predictions as Turkey Kamu-Sen are correct. Accordingly, it is seen that our demands are justified and based on solid foundations.

The collective bargaining desk is the only mechanism by which this meltdown in salaries will be stopped. Let’s evaluate this process well. What matters is not how much wages have risen, but how much purchasing power has risen.

The way to achieve this is that the public employer comes to the collective bargaining table with offers that will meet our reasonable demands. Therefore, it is vital in this process that our demands for a 40%+30% raise for 2024, a 10% welfare share, and the reflection of the inflation difference to the salaries as of the month in which it occurs, are met at the collective bargaining table.

We expect the public employer side to determine a policy based on facts, not targets, and come to the table with proposals that will meet our demands. Even the figures of TUIK say that neither public employees nor our retirees have the strength to withstand these price hikes in the bazaar; We call on the public employer side to act according to this fact.

The meeting was ended after the representative gave him the famous roasted chickpea of ​​Tavşanlı.

