Türkiye becomes the new strategic ally for Vía Vela, Ilopango

On June 1st, the mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, held an important meeting with the new Turkish ambassador, Gul Buyukersen, in order to strengthen ties of friendship and obtain a new strategic ally for the development of Vía Vela.

“Türkiye is now a new ally for #VíaVela. On this day we strengthened ties of friendship with the new ambassador of Turkey, Gul Buyukersen. Our bets will be tourism, the environment, animal welfare and more, “explained the mayor from Ilopó.

With these actions, Ilopango seeks to create more opportunities for economic and social development for the inhabitants of the city, through the strengthening of alliances that allow promoting projects that generate real change in the municipality.