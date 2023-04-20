Türkiye U-16 Junior Girls National Team defeated Bulgaria 85-44 – Sports News

Stars Basketball European Championship who made the preparatory camp in Izmit, where the tournament will be held. Türkiye U-16 Star Girls National Team, in the friendly match Bulgaria They beat him 85-44.

Salon: İzmit Yahya Captain Martyr Police Recep Topaloğlu

Referees: Fatih Güler xx, Ömer Sarı xx, Ozan Gündüz xx

Türkiye: Ayşenaz Harma xxx 15, Şeyma Yılık xxx 10, Nisan Sel xx 8, Mina Berber xx 9, Yaren Düzcü xx 9, Aysu Kınalı xx 4, Begüm Iron xx 7, Duru Oygür xx 7, Selen Yuşan xx 6, Defne Çınar xx 4, Tuana Ayşegül Vural xx 4, Hatice Bilir xx 2

head coach: Osman Olcay Orak

Bulgaria: Nikoleta Stoynova xxx 13, Vanesa Kokalova xx 9, Albena Sokolova x 5, Ivayla Bakalova x 4, Ivanina Slovova x 4, Sylvia Milenova x 4, Teodora Mladenova x, Ina Dimova x 2, Silvina Dolmova x 2, Elena Georgieva x 1, Gergana Bachkova, Kristin Popova

Head Coach: Silviya Peeva

1st Period: 26-13 (in favor of Türkiye)

Halftime: 50-18 (in favor of Türkiye)

3. Period: 63-34 (in favor of Türkiye)

