At 12 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 21.68% of those entitled to vote for the renewal of the Parliament. In 2018, at the same time, 22.57% had voted. According to data from the Interior Ministry, the highest turnout was registered in the polling stations set up in the municipalities in the province of Pordenone, where 23.25% of those entitled voted.

Followed by Udine (22.31%), Gorizia (22.02%), Trieste (17.98%). In detail, in the municipality of Trieste the turnout was 17.66%, down compared to 2018 (21.99%).

Queues at the electoral office. Dozens of people lined up to collect the voting card or to replace it if the latter if there are no more spaces available for the voting stamp. On average, citizens waited 30 minutes outside the electoral office of the Municipality of Udine on the first floor of via Beato Odorico da Pordenone on the morning of Sunday 25 September.

There was no shortage of discontent among people waiting to enter. More than one has also complained because, as he reported, due to the malfunction of one of the two printers, the operations for issuing the card were slowed down.

The queues at the polling stations. There are also queues at the polling stations in a little in all sections of the region, also because there was a concentration of voters from 11 to noon. The delay is also attributed to the anti-fraud coupon on the ballot papers which slows down voting operations.

The numbers in Fvg. However, in Friuli Venezia Giulia the voting operations for the political elections, under a heavy rain that does not give respite from the night, when the polling stations open, are taking place regularly.

There are 936,273 entitled to vote in Friuli Venezia Giulia who on Sunday 25 September are called to the polls for the elections of the Chamber and Senate to choose 8 deputies and 4 senators. There are 452,720 men and 483,553 women.

For the first time, even 18-year-olds will be able to express their preference for the Senate. All made up the seats in the 215 municipalities of the region.

The sections in total are 1,364. In detail, there are 105,872 resident voters in the province of Gorizia (51,202 men and 54,670 women); in the province of Udine there are 414,568 voters (201,194 men, 213,374 women); in Trieste 180.052 (85.066 men, 94.986 women) and in Pordenone 235.781 (115.258 men, 120.523 women).