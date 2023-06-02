TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnyk called Russians scumbags after the night attack on Kyiv – video

Known TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnyk, who recently visited Rome, reacted emotionally to the night shelling of Kyiv with ballistic missiles. He addressed the Russians, called them scum and added that their children would soon live in the Middle Ages.

— We did not expect anything else from the “swamps”, – said Hryhoriy on his page in the social network. — International Children’s Day — at three in the morning, ballistic missiles hit the center of Europe while the little ones sleep. But thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, every Ukrainian, father, mother, our children are protected. They are our real heroes!

And know: they will live in a prosperous European country. When we clear the entire area of ​​you scumbags. We don’t care where your children will live. Middle Ages…

The contributors supported the words of Reshetnyk, expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers, adding that the Russians will be responsible for everything.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the popular singer was attacked in the network.

