Home office: Meta brings its employees back to the office

An updated policy at Facebook parent Meta requires employees to come into the office three times a week. It should apply from September 5th. The move comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent the past few months trying to promote the benefits of working locally. The company had begun directing managers to stop posting new jobs with the option to work remotely, Insider reports.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

From September 5th will Meta require its employees to come into the office three days a week. The move marks a sharp reversal in the pro-remote work culture the company promoted during the height of the pandemic.

Employees were briefed on the new rule Thursday, an employee familiar with the matter told Business Insider. A meta spokesman confirmed in an email to Business Insider that employees working at a Office are assigned must be present three days a week.

In a working statement, viewed by The Information, which first reported on the new plans to return to the office, Meta acknowledged that “tighter in-person expectations will represent a shift for some and will require trade-offs.” However, returning to the office supports “the collaboration and energy that comes from working with the team, which is critical as we build the future.”

Policy does not apply to full remote positions

Employees hired for a full remote position in an area where there is no office will not be affected by the new policy, an employee told Business Insider. A meta spokesperson said the policy will not apply to existing remote workers.

“We are committed to distributed Work and believe that our people can make a difference both in the office and at home. We’re also committed to continuously improving our model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work,” the spokeswoman said.

Significant change in tone of Meta

The return-to-office mandate is a clear shift in Meta’s tone. The group had previously embraced the culture of remote work. The executives of companyincluding Zuckerberg himself, had worked across the country and the company announced plans to downsize its office space.

in one Interview mit dem Podcast „The Tim Ferris Show“ discussed Mark Zuckerberg Meta’s long-term strategy. Speaking, he says he hopes that by the end of this decade, “50 percent or more of the company” will be decentralized and working remotely. Meta’s own product, the Metaverse, was intended to usher in a new era of virtual remote work.

Working from home early in your career leads to poorer performance, says Zuckerberg

But this year, amid two rounds of layoffs, the tech company has hinted that it is rethinking its concept for Remote Work will reassess. In a March memo announcing the layoff of 10,000 employees, wrote CEO Mark ZuckerbergAn analysis by the company has shown that “engineers earlier in their careers perform better, on average, when they work face-to-face with their teammates at least three days a week.” The details of the analysis were not disclosed.

“This requires further investigation, but our hypothesis is that it’s still easier to do in person.” Trust build and that those relationships help us work more effectively,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The company had already started in Marchto direct hiring managers to stop posting new jobs that offer a remote option, Business Insider previously reported. A Meta spokesman said at the time the move was “only temporary” and part of the reorganization plans the company.

