Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng: Pay more attention to inter-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments to maintain reasonable growth in the total amount of money and credit and the scale of social financing – Financial Industry 7*24 hours

Central Bank Governor Emphasizes Importance of Adjustments to Maintain Reasonable Growth in Money and Credit

In a recent announcement, Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng emphasized the need for more focus on inter-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments to ensure reasonable growth in the total amount of money and credit and the scale of social financing. This move comes as part of efforts to maintain stability and promote economic growth.

Gongsheng stated that financial institutions will be guided to actively revitalize financial resources that are inefficiently occupied and improve the efficiency of fund use. This is seen as a crucial step in addressing the current loan balance exceeding 200 trillion yuan and social financing scale surpassing 300 trillion yuan. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in annual loans and the social financing scale, a trend that requires careful management.

The central bank aims to revitalize existing loans, improve the efficiency of existing loans, and optimize the direction of new loans to effectively support economic growth. This strategic approach is expected to have a positive impact on the overall financial system and contribute to sustainable and balanced economic development.

As the global economy continues to navigate through uncertainties, the central bank’s proactive stance on monetary policy adjustments is a crucial step towards ensuring stability and promoting sustainable growth.