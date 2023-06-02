Tire manufacturer: Goodyear plans to cut 550 jobs in Fulda

The tire manufacturer Goodyear wants to cut 550 jobs at its Fulda plant. The location, which currently has 1,150 employees, is to be retained, as the company announced on request. “It is a difficult but necessary decision that we have to make in order to reduce structural costs and improve our competitive position,” said company spokesman Dominic Stenzel.

According to the manufacturer, the downsizing of the Fulda plant enables the manufacturer to reduce cost-intensive capacities and improve the utilization of other plants. The news portals Osthessen-News and hessenschau.de had previously reported on it.

The announcement has no impact on the Fulda tire brand, Stenzel said. Negotiations are to be held with employee representatives about the planned job cuts. The company announced that all those affected would be adequately supported. Already 20219 had Goodyear 450 jobs in Fulda and 600 at the Hanau site will be cut.

dpa