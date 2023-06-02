Home » Tire manufacturer: Goodyear plans to cut 550 jobs in Fulda
News

Tire manufacturer: Goodyear plans to cut 550 jobs in Fulda

by admin
Tire manufacturer: Goodyear plans to cut 550 jobs in Fulda

tire manufacturer
Goodyear plans to cut 550 jobs in Fulda

The lettering “Goodyear” is written on a truck tire. photo

© picture alliance / dpa

The tire manufacturer Goodyear wants to cut 550 jobs at its Fulda plant. The location, which currently has 1,150 employees, is to be retained, as the company announced on request. “It is a difficult but necessary decision that we have to make in order to reduce structural costs and improve our competitive position,” said company spokesman Dominic Stenzel.

The tire manufacturer Goodyear wants at its plant in Fulda 550 jobs cut. The location, which currently has 1,150 employees, is to be retained, as the company announced on request. “It is a difficult but necessary decision that we have to make in order to reduce structural costs and improve our competitive position,” said company spokesman Dominic Stenzel.

According to the manufacturer, the downsizing of the Fulda plant enables the manufacturer to reduce cost-intensive capacities and improve the utilization of other plants. The news portals Osthessen-News and hessenschau.de had previously reported on it.

The announcement has no impact on the Fulda tire brand, Stenzel said. Negotiations are to be held with employee representatives about the planned job cuts. The company announced that all those affected would be adequately supported. Already 20219 had Goodyear 450 jobs in Fulda and 600 at the Hanau site will be cut.

dpa

#Subjects

See also  Covid, the Municipality of Udine activates the free transport service for the vaccine center

You may also like

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Sequel of...

Tadó: EPS and pharmacies have 2,600 requests for...

Return of the wolf – Environment Minister Lemke...

Fundapdmotriz seeks to raise awareness about disability

Sebastián Viera leaves Junior de Barranquilla: the club...

Li Shangfu signed a memorandum of understanding to...

Attacks on residential buildings hit Putin in a...

The tenacious freedom of expression in Latin America

It is mandatory to register nurseries before the...

Nintendo is pulling the plug on Russia stores

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy