Qualcomm’s 2023 Snapdragon summit will be advanced to the end of October, and it is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the first Oryon CPU computing platform (194296)

Qualcomm used to hold the Snapdragon Summit (Snapdrgaon Summit) as the annual flagship product announcement, from the end of November to the beginning of December. The annual important event plan is updated on the official website, and the Hejian 2023 Snapdragon Summit will be moved forward two weeks again, and it is expected to be held between October 24 and October 26, 2023.

▲In addition to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm may also further introduce the Snapdragon PC computing platform using Oryon CPU

As the focus of the Snapdragon Summit in 2023, it is expected that Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship mobile phone platform that may be the last-generation Arm Cortex standard microarchitecture (it is rumored that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also intends to adopt the Oryon CPU architecture). The COMPUTEX keynote speech reiterated that the Snapdragon PC computing platform device using the self-developed Oryon CPU architecture will come out in 2024, and Qualcomm also has a high opportunity to introduce this new PC computing platform that Qualcomm has high hopes for at the Snapdragon Summit.