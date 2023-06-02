“Welcome to Mai Le Village” full lineup officially announces that the powerful lineup gathers to compose China-Africa friendship_Guangming.com

It is co-produced by Perfect World Film and Television, Chunyu Film and Television, China Mobile Migu Company, Youku, Youth Hello Media, Huaer Film and Television, Xianjun Film and Television, and Pineapple Vision. Zheng Xiaolong is the art director, and Liang Zhenhua is the chief producer and chief screenwriter. Directed by Jin Ye and written by Hu Yating and Zhang Xian, the cross-border realistic light comedy “Welcome to Mai Le Village” released a set of new character posters and a bilingual video today, officially announcing the full lineup, Jin Dong, Zu Feng, Starring Zhang Yuqi and Liu Guanlin, special starring Liu Mintao and Ding Yongdai, starring Zhao Ziqi, Wang Ziquan, Wang Shengdi, Angel (African actor), He Luoluo, Zhou Zhi, Ning Xin, Bloomberg, special starring Liu Jia and Ding Liuyuan, friendly starring Yue Yang and Huang Chengcheng , the gathering of many powerful actors and the blessing of old drama bones aroused strong expectations from the audience.

“Welcome to Mai Le Village” is a tribute to the 60th anniversary of China‘s foreign aid medical treatment. It takes the work and life of the Chinese medical team going to Africa as the main line, and tells the story of Chinese medical workers saving lives and healing the wounded, and establishing a deep friendship with the local people.

The strength of the full lineup is assembled, and the expectations of the Mai Le Village group portrait are full

Following the official announcement of Jin Dong, Zu Feng, Zhang Yuqi and other actors, today the show released new character posters, officially unveiling the surprise veil of a super full lineup. Famous actors such as Liu Mintao, Ding Yongdai, and Liu Jia appeared one after another, and young actors such as He Luoluo, Zhou Zhi, and Ning Xin appeared vigorously. Once the full lineup was exposed, netizens commented that there are many familiar faces in the play. Jin Dong, Zu Feng, Liu Mintao, Ding Yongdai, etc. are all “old friends” who have collaborated on classic works before. They will reunite after a long absence. The focus of everyone’s expectations.

The diverse lineup instills full expectations for the audience, and at the same time fully demonstrates the work’s intentions in shaping the portraits of the characters. The lineup of the play spans three generations, is both Chinese and foreign, and includes not only foreign aid medical personnel, but also African local doctors, Chinese businessmen, radio workers, and multinational young entrepreneurs. It expands the single career line into a multi-line narrative covering medical staff’s work, family, emotions, growth, dreams, and the collision and integration of Chinese and African cultural exchanges, and grasps the humanistic color and expression of humanity. At the same time, the work also extends its tentacles to a wider living soil, and tells about the growth of Chinese businessmen, Doctors Without Borders, and local African doctors. The picture volume of Chinese overseas life has a more comprehensive understanding, with a broad vision, far-reaching meaning, and full of realism.

Easy and witty exhibition of foreign aid stories rooted in reality to compose Sino-African friendship

At the same time, the show also released an ingenious bilingual video today. In the video, the full cast of actors greeted everyone in both Chinese and African languages. A Swahili “Welcome to Mai Le Village” instantly pulled the audience into an exotic and cheerful atmosphere. With a cordial and friendly attitude, the actors invited everyone to walk into Mai Le Village with them, and to enter this unique style full of great love story, which made the audience have a deep sense of substitution. The actors have done a lot of preparatory work for the filming. Learning the language, understanding the local customs in Africa, and being familiar with medical knowledge are all essential homework. I believe that their performances can present us with a professional, rich and wonderful transnational reality. theme works. In addition, the rhythm of the video is cheerful, the tone is warm, and it is full of lively and joyful atmosphere, which is also a demonstration of the overall light comedy style of the work. “Welcome to Mai Le Village” chooses to present the ups and downs of foreign aid medical stories in the style of cross-border realistic light comedy. The crew has done a lot of preparatory work, read a lot of materials, visited overseas sites, and deeply understood the cultural differences between China and Africa. , on this basis, strive to create a work that is rooted in reality, based on life, full of fireworks and shows cultural collisions. It will tell us a warm and healing story that happened in Mai Le Village with a relaxed and witty writing style and humorous and moving emotions.

The play is a key project of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, a project guided by the National Health Commission, and a key TV drama project of Beijing’s “14th Five-Year Plan”. It is a sincere tribute to foreign aid medical treatment. This year marks the 60th anniversary of China‘s foreign medical aid. At such a moment, telling such a story is a warm commemoration of China-Africa friendship. The work will start from the perspective of a doctor, focusing on the connection between the hearts and minds of the Chinese and African people, and the mutual learning between cultures. The years are like songs, and generations of medical workers have forged ahead on this path full of warmth, leaving behind a “team that cannot be taken away”. The work will show the passing of the torch of several generations of foreign aid, convey the lofty love of medicine and the friendship and perseverance of the Chinese people, and hope to witness the realization process of a beautiful vision of a “community with a shared future for mankind” with the audience. This is also an innovative journey for the creators to explore a new way of telling contemporary Chinese stories, which is of great significance.

It is reported that the play will be filmed across continents, striving to create rich and realistic drama effects with ingenuity. Although the challenge of cross-regional shooting is great, it will also present the scenery characteristics and humanistic sentiments of different regions, which I believe will greatly enrich the audience’s vision. At present, the play is currently being filmed. It uses humorous techniques to tell warm and cold stories and great love in the world. Please pay attention to “Welcome to Mai Le Village”.