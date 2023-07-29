Home » Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser
Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

who to follow: gothamfairytales
A New Yorker who loves history and architecture and knows every hidden corner of Central Park. Her Instagram is a fun visit to the city without getting up from the couch, and if you’re lucky and you’re really in New York, you can use it to create tours or non-trivial tourist tasks for yourself. To each photo or gallery she attaches a generous length of text, full of knowledge and love for her city, exactly what the tourist needs who is no longer able to contain another recommendation for a nice cafe or shop.
Proof by example: Last spring, with the aid of her page, I spent several pleasant hours in carefully examining the fence decorations of the houses on Washington Square.

Don’t underestimate the value of irony—it is extremely valuable
Henry James, Washington Square

There’s a room where the light won’t find you
Holding hands while the walls come tumbling down
When they do I’ll be right behind you

