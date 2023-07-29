Home » Space Event the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test: THIS is what you need to know about the NASA mission
Technology

Space Event the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test: THIS is what you need to know about the NASA mission

by admin
Space Event the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test: THIS is what you need to know about the NASA mission

Here we provide you with exciting news and background information on upcoming space events and space happenings. Today we report on the space event of the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test on Friday, July 28th, 2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test mission in this article.

Space events are usually processes that do not belong to the usual rocket launches. “Space events” not only report on engine tests or space walks, but also on landings of spacecraft, flybys and other maneuvers that take place outside the earth and are controlled by various space programs.

Overview of the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test

After initial activation, a full pressure test of the new Starship flame arrester is scheduled for Friday

SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector TestOriginalbezeichnungSpaceX Starship Flame Deflector TestEreignisartSpace EventWann?28.07.2023Wo?Starbase TexasLiveLink

Space Event der SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test live sehen

Most live events are broadcast directly from NASA TV. Here you can find the latest 24/7 access to diverse channels on the exploration of the Universe, as well as a range of other live programs, coverage of missions, events, press conferences and rocket launches.

Under this link you can be there live when the space event takes place.

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test

SPACEX STARSHIP: The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable super-heavy-lift launch vehicle in development by SpaceX as a self-funded private space project since 2012. The second stage of the Starship – is designed as a long-life cargo and passenger spacecraft. It is expected to initially operate without any carrier stage as part of an extensive development program to test takeoff and landing and to improve a number of design details, particularly with regard to atmosphere reentry.

See also  Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

These space organizations are involved:

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Breaking news about Asteroids near Earth today is also available from us.
Incidentally, the ISS can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

roj/news.de

You may also like

The bullwhip effect: the scourge of the e-bike...

Blizzard Warns Diablo 4 Players Against Using Unauthorized...

Product testers wanted: Enermax power supplies

iPhone 15 Models to Have Slight Difference in...

Final Fantasy XIV to Finally Make its Debut...

Resilience for the health ecosystem

Unlocking the Power of File Uploads: Enhancing ChatGPT’s...

Greentech.Biz: Eon makes a plus of 2.3 billion...

Samsung Unveils New Generation Folding Phones with Improved...

ASUS Zenfone 10: The Perfect Smartphone for One-Handed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy