Space Event the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test: THIS is what you need to know about the NASA mission

Here we provide you with exciting news and background information on upcoming space events and space happenings. Today we report on the space event of the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test on Friday, July 28th, 2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test mission in this article.

Space events are usually processes that do not belong to the usual rocket launches. “Space events” not only report on engine tests or space walks, but also on landings of spacecraft, flybys and other maneuvers that take place outside the earth and are controlled by various space programs.

Overview of the SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test

After initial activation, a full pressure test of the new Starship flame arrester is scheduled for Friday

SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test
Event Type: Space Event
Date: 28.07.2023
Location: Starbase Texas

Space Event der SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test live sehen

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX Starship Flame Deflector Test

SPACEX STARSHIP: The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable super-heavy-lift launch vehicle in development by SpaceX as a self-funded private space project since 2012. The second stage of the Starship – is designed as a long-life cargo and passenger spacecraft. It is expected to initially operate without any carrier stage as part of an extensive development program to test takeoff and landing and to improve a number of design details, particularly with regard to atmosphere reentry.

These space organizations are involved:

