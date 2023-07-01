Home » Twitter crashed? – Technology and Science News
Twitter crashed? – Technology and Science News

“Twitter crashed last minute, why won’t it open? The answers to the questions “What does the Twitter usage limit have been exceeded?” are among the topics researched. It is stated that there have been problems in accessing Twitter, which is one of the most used applications of social media, in the last hours. Users wonder when the problem will be fixed. Well, Twitter crashed at the last minute, Why doesn’t it open? What does Twitter usage limit exceeded mean?

IS TWITTER CROSSED?

It is said by social media users that an error has occurred on Twitter. Users who have trouble logging into Twitter are looking for the answer to the question of whether it crashed. According to the reports that emerged in the last 24 hours, it seems that there are interruptions in Twitter.

WHY IS TWITTER NOT OPENING?

The source of the error occurred on Twitter is being investigated. The most reported issues on Twitter are as follows:

44 Server Connection

33% Website

22% Sending

.

