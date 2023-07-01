Home » Charges are filed against alleged ATM thieves in Valledupar
Charges are filed against alleged ATM thieves in Valledupar

Before a guarantee control judge Three subjects who allegedly tried to rob two ATMs in Valledupar were prosecuted.

These are Roberto Coll Altamar, José Luis Santis Díaz and Fabián Andrés Osorio Royero, charged with the crimes of abusive access to a computer system, attempted theft and falsification of a public document.

According to the investigation, the subjects were surprised by a National Police patrol manipulating an electronic box located on the 7th race number 20D – 113 in the San Jorge neighborhood of the city.

Noticing the police presence, (one of the subjects) took a nervous attitude, immediately getting into a vehicle (…), for which reason they were asked to get out of said vehicle to carry out a personal search”, stated the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 11, who presided over the hearing in support of the URI Local Prosecutor’s Office 7.

During the search, the uniformed officers found in their possession credit cards that had allegedly been reported as stolen and one of them presented a false identity.

The identity card was completely false since, according to its characteristics and when confronted with the employer, it did not meet the requirements of an employer such as that of the Colombian Civil Status Registry”, added the representative of the accusing entity.

Authorities later noted that the men had also tampered with another nearby ATM.

There was a distribution of work to be able to economically deplete a computer system, even with the use of credit cards and others, even with the use of a false public document”, the Prosecutor pointed out.

He also asked that those involved be sent to prison. On the contrary, the defense attorney requested, who indicated that the measure was excessive and that the presumption of innocence should be taken into account.

Until the closing of this edition, the judge had not made a substantive decision.

