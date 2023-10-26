two blocked courses, one competition played but zero francs disbursed!

The wheelchair basketball Leopards are claiming their bonuses after participating in two training courses in Burundi and South Africa as well as the Paralympic competition, the African Games in Accra, Ghana, last September. The Minister of Finance, Nicolas Kazadi, is singled out in this affair while the President of the Republic, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi had already given the green light for the disbursement. This was indicated by the vice-president of the Congolese wheelchair basketball federation, Feraz Djonga.

The days go by and are similar in the case of the ambassadors of the DRC. The question of hard cash continues to arise acutely.

« These athletes carried out three missions including two training courses and a competition namely: in Burundi, South Africa and Ghana but the funding for which was not always released even though the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi had already given his downstream on the support of the team and instructed the three ministries (editor’s note: Sport and Leisure, Budget and Finance) well before the team could even travel for the training courses and the competition“, said Feraz Djonga.

The captain of the team, Ronhel Dimbu would like the national financier, Nicolas Kazadi to be able to settle their file as quickly as possible, so that they can be able to make ends meet for the month.

« We returned home and so far we haven’t received any money. We have even less control over what is really happening with our file, although the Minister of Finance has been instructed by the Head of State. We defended the country and brought back medals, we want our file to be signed as soon as possible“, he said.

The Leopards women’s wheelchair basketball won the bronze medal at the Accra 2023 Paralympic Games. The Congolese women beat the Kenyans with a score of 47-13 in the small final.

On the other hand, the men finished in 6th position after losing 18 to 69 against South Africa.

Nesta Stones

Share this: Facebook

X

