The firefighters of Pordenone intervened on the morning of Monday 29 August, around 8, for a road accident between two cars that collided head-on in via Roveredo, in Pordenone.

Four occupants, including two children, were initially rescued by firefighters. For one of the drivers, the firefighters had to use hydraulic pliers to remove the car doors, allowing health workers a wide passage for the exit of the person being transported to the hospital.

Local police present.