Shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 9 November, the firefighters intervened on the sp 39, in Codroipo, due to a road accident involving only one car.

Arriving on the spot, they found a car driven by a young man who, for reasons being investigated by the carabinieri, had gone off the road and ended his run in a canal on the edge of the roadway.

The firefighters of Codroipo proceeded to extract the young driver from the vehicle and after immobilizing him on a spinal stretcher they gave him the first treatment until the arrival of the medical staff who transported him to the hospital.