Home News Car goes off the road and ends up in a canal, a young man injured
News

Car goes off the road and ends up in a canal, a young man injured

by admin
Car goes off the road and ends up in a canal, a young man injured

Shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 9 November, the firefighters intervened on the sp 39, in Codroipo, due to a road accident involving only one car.

Arriving on the spot, they found a car driven by a young man who, for reasons being investigated by the carabinieri, had gone off the road and ended his run in a canal on the edge of the roadway.

The firefighters of Codroipo proceeded to extract the young driver from the vehicle and after immobilizing him on a spinal stretcher they gave him the first treatment until the arrival of the medical staff who transported him to the hospital.

See also  Rider, consultants, home helps: contractual jungle for 570 thousand workers

You may also like

The 31st “119” Fire Protection Publicity Day held...

The shocking video of Diabolik’s execution. And his...

Changsha was selected as a national pilot city...

The 5th China International Import Expo

Pedavena to help families in crisis with their...

Chinese and foreign reporters walked into Beijing Fire...

Pisapia, the left-wing lawyer who defeated Moratti in...

Open country park camping, is Changsha ready? –...

Ecological Sunday returns to Treviso on 20 November

Heavy fog yellow warning: 11 provinces, autonomous regions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy