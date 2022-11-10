HEART

First defeat in the league in group A of men’s Serie B in the Alto Canavese area. The cuorgnatesi got themselves back together and beaten at the tie break at Acqui Terme. Despite the misstep, however, they maintain the top of the ranking.

A defeat at home that had been missing for two years. Even then (to violate the PalaCuorgnè was Ciriè) as now the hosts had been beaten after leading for two sets to zero.

Coach Fabio Matteotti is the orphan of the two central ones Giacobbo and Bergero, both stopped in the pits and sends Milan to the dribble field, then Teja and Romagnano in the band, Pasteris and the returning Campobasso in the center, with Avalle opposite and Armando free.

Alto Canavese borders on perfection in every fundamental in the first set. Cuorgnatesi well in reception, defense, serve and attack and, after a point-to-point start, from 9-8 onwards he manages to stay in front for the whole set. As time goes by, the gap gets bigger and bigger, with Acqui Terme making a few mistakes too many in defense and the Alto Canavese is good at taking advantage of it: ahead first 16-12 and then 19-14, the hosts close the 25-19 set, with Teja going to serve, Acqui rejecting, but on the guest counterattack the high Canavese wall with Romagnano putting the exclamation point.

Same script also in the second fraction: Alto Canavese always plays the game, with Acqui Terme in great difficulty, so much so that Rizzo is forced to call the time out in two circumstances at a distance of just two points (17 -13 and 19-13), but it’s all in vain, the Alto Canavese is more careful and precise in the attacks and also wins this fraction 25-18. From here on, actually another match is born: in the third set the Alto Canavese is no longer so effective in defense and attack and Acqui takes advantage of it: always ahead in the score, in the final however the Alto Canavese also succeeds to go on 24-24, but then a couple of wrong attacks condemn the cuorgnatesi to the knockout to the advantages 24-26. Psychological backlash that is also felt in the fourth stage, with Acqui Terme managing to win again, this time 17-25. Finally at the tie break, I change the field at 7-8 and the final still ko 11-15, with the hosts who manage to bring home only one point, instead of the full loot. –