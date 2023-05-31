Two hostages found dead in Jamundí

The bodies of two of the three people kidnapped last Sunday in the rural area of ​​Jamundí appeared in this town.

The authorities are after the search for the third person who was kidnapped by unknown persons.

According to law enforcement agencies, these people would have been retained by the dissidents of the FarcJaime Martínez, who offends in this territory.

Through a statement released by the Jamundí Mayor’s Office, once they learned of the kidnapping, the search for the kidnapped began with a team made up of the Public Force, the Ombudsman’s Office and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The bodies

In the statement, the Mayor’s Office indicated that “unfortunately in the early morning of This Tuesday, May 30, information is received on the discovery of two bodies in the area where the kidnapping occurred.

The two bodies were found in the middle of a cane field near the township of Potrerito and after the removal of the bodies his identity was established confirming that they were two of the kidnapped.

The statement from the Mayor’s Office also indicated that the search for the third person who is still missing but “no official information yet. We trust and hope that this person is well and we can hear from him soon, we ask for his life and his prompt release.

Likewise, he added that it is not true that they have “pamphletized” the Jamundí Mayor’s Office, but that on Monday the communiqué arrived in print that since last week, through the official channels of the Farc-EP had been published for all the country”.

