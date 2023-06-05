Home » Two men are sentenced in France for assaulting Macron’s relative
Two men are sentenced in France for assaulting Macron’s relative

French justice sentenced two men to up to 15 months in prison on Monday for assaulting a relative of President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, as part of a protest against his unpopular pension reform.

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, 30, was attacked on May 15 in Amiens, some 115 kilometers north of Paris, by a group that was participating in a casserole party on the occasion of an interview by Macron on the TF1 channel.

The attack occurred in front of the chocolate shop run by this great-nephew of Brigitte Macron in Amiens and which, since her husband came to power in 2017, has been the target of attacks during protests against his politics.

For these events, a court in this city imposed 12 and 15 months in prison on two men, with profiles of marginality, and acquitted a third party, considering “the benefit of the doubt,” an AFP journalist confirmed.

The sentences are lower than the request of the prosecution, which had requested between two and a half and three and a half years in prison for the three men for group violence for these events that Emmanuel Macron described as “unacceptable”.

The political class, from left to right, also denounced what happened, in a context of increased attacks against political representatives, 32% in 2022, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Between January and May, France experienced massive protests against a pension reform that delays the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and increases the contribution required for a full pension to 43 years from 2027

