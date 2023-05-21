Home » Two men arrested in Graz
Two men arrested in Graz

Two men arrested in Graz

What as Fake test report scam for photovoltaic systems has begun, is expanding into a million-dollar scandal. This is indicated by a measure taken by the investigating public prosecutor’s office (StA) in Klagenfurt: They issued arrest warrants against two suspects because of the risk of escaping, blacking out and committing a crime, according to StA spokesman Markus Kitz.

