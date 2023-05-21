Whatsapp, many are receiving it: what is it about

In these hours several WhatsApp users are receiving it. So let’s see what it is and why it is particularly useful.

Among the most developed applications of the Google Play Store and the App Store we certainly find WhatsApp. The Meta messaging service, to date, can count on weekly or even daily updates. So let’s find out what is coming to different users now and what could change for them.

WhatsApp never ceases to amaze. Meta’s messaging service continues to dominate the industry with its more than two billion active users within it. There are always so many functions ready to renew the user experience within it. The goal of Mark Zuckerberg it is to ensure that the application maintains its dominance in the sector, even going as far as to get ideas for new functions from the various competitors. In recent months we have seen the introduction of many new features.

The priority of the US social giant is to protect the security and privacy of users who navigate within it. Meta therefore not only is always keen to point out that all conversations are protected by end-to-end encryption, but has also introduced ephemeral messages that will disappear after a certain period of time chosen by the user.

Soon the developers will also introduce locked chats, i.e. password-protected conversations. But now it’s coming a new updateLet’s see what it is.

WhatsApp, many users are receiving it in these hours: what you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta programbringing the version to the 2.23.11.6. A new interface is available after the latest update, but some users also experience a persistent crash after installing the latest version of the messaging service.

Finally, a large number of users are getting the new interface, after WhatsApp decided to make a larger roll-out. Despite this there are several people who are showing a lot of dissatisfaction for the update as it prevents the ability to swipe between tabs. At the moment it is not yet known whether this feature will be reintroduced in future updates, but WhatsApp is certainly ready to update users with a message dedicated to new updates.

It seems that many people are having a problem after installing this update. In particular, there is a crash when opening WhatsApp, which prevents people from using the app. Generally, when such situations arise, a new version is released to fix the problem.

Soon Meta could therefore correct the flaws in the application. We will therefore see if in the coming days the CEO Mark Zuckerberg will announce new updates for the service.

