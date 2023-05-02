Two of the 5 involved in the theft of the Brinks car with $1.6 billion, are company workers

In the Second Municipal Itinerant Criminal Court for the Control of Guarantees of Valledupar, the hearing to legalize the arrest was held against those involved in the theft of the armored truck of securities, belonging to the Brinks company, in events recorded on last april.

During the hearing of the local URI Seventh Prosecutor, the prosecutor in the case revealed that the five criminals involved intended to steal the vehicle that contained $1,672 million, which had been withdrawn from the Banco de la República de Valledupar to supply the city’s ATMs. .

The suspects are: Leandro Luis Argüelle Vergara, 34, a company worker who was on rest that day. Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado, 28 years old. Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos,

Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, 55 years old, these last three were dressed in black clothes and ski masks.

Also Pedro Luis Ospina García, 48, driver of the vehicle and worker at Brinks. All are prosecuted for conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified and aggravated theft, damage to another’s property and attempted homicide.

The prosecutor indicated that the day the case was registered, the criminals were caught in flagrante delicto.

“It all started at around 6:52 am, when the police were conducting patrols and received information that they were stealing a Brinks car from the parking lot of the Éxito del Centro store, and upon arrival they observed the patrol and verified that it was true. and the armored car begins to flee. These people shoot and there is an exchange of shots, a Brinks security guard stays in the parking lot and the others get into the vehicle, this person says that his companions did not comply with the security protocols and fled, leaving him, “said the representative of the accusing entity.

That’s how the police started the chase.

and a plan begins to lock the car.

“Those from Brinks were going up Carrera Ninth and they did not pay attention to the stop sign from the Police, they fired from inside this car and as they went they were causing damage to other vehicles and they left the urban area and on the road that leads to La Guajira, and in front of a private school the vehicle was stopped by the authorities,” said the prosecutor.

Once the armored car was stopped, it was surrounded by police units and they ignored the calls of the uniformed officers, their intention was not to surrender and they asked for a van to escape. The Gaula and the Valledupar Ombudsman arrived.

“It was necessary to handle the negotiation protocol, in a period of 4 hours, the perpetrators stayed in the car. They decide to get out of the vehicle voluntarily surrendering one by one,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña identified himself as a Brinks worker, he had head injuries and was transferred to the Erasmo clinic and there he was captured for his alleged participation in the events.

Until the publication of this journalistic note, the hearing was still ongoing in the stage of legalization of seized items.

