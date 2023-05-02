Home » Data without pathos: Analysis and data on the latest polls for the elections in Slovakia | | .a week
Data without pathos: Analysis and data on the latest polls for the elections in Slovakia

Data without pathos: Analysis and data on the latest polls for the elections in Slovakia

Analyzes will be provided regularly.

Our additions and general observations on the planned elections:

voters – start

  • in 2020, 4.433 million voters could vote,
  • in 2023, only 4.377 million voters could vote in the referendum.

The decrease is related to the general decrease in the number of inhabitants of Slovakia and especially to the excessive mortality in 2020, 2021 and also 2022 in connection with covid and very likely also with neglected health care.

In addition to the expected mortality of about 300,000 possible voters from the 2020 elections by the end of September 2023, the result of the decrease in the total number of voters is only about 220-240,000 new voters who have matured/will mature by September 2023.

The number of possible voters will therefore be lower by about 60,000.

participation

In 2020, the turnout was 66%, and today polls predict a similar turnout (possibly slightly higher) for the upcoming elections in September. Indications are about 3 million voters decided to come to vote, the actual turnout in 2020 was 2.9 million voters.

