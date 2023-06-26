Home » Two people die in a motel on the Carretera de Oro – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Two people die in a motel on the Carretera de Oro – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Fire Department teams responded to an emergency that occurred at the Paradise auto-motel, located on the Oro highway, San Martín.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire personnel verified that there was a vehicle on fire in one of the rooms, and two people died inside it, possibly due to carbon monoxide inhalation.

The authorities of the National Civil Police were present at the scene and cordoned off the place, while Legal Medicine was present to carry out the pertinent investigations into the event.

