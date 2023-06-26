Home » They made my week the dresser
They made my week the dresser

01 Mykonos atmosphere in the bedroom
02 The return of the observer’s sample sale: The frames left (unfairly) on the editing room floor. There is only one pair of each model and they cost NIS 349-399. On Friday (6/23) 10:00-14:00 Osishkin 98 Rama’S. Before coffee and Pilates
03 To the places, get ready (or: Storey’s summer sale has started. In the picture: a linen shirt from the Netherlands)
04 A candle that is also a candlestick, and vice versa
05 A surprise for my future self: Now put a set of tweezers and a nail in the bathing bag and be happy when we find them there when we go on vacation
06 The names of Celine’s perfumes (in this case: the name of the poet RIMBAUD)

Yes or No. Career aspirations:
I am now reading pattern recognition by William Gibson. Case, the protagonist, enjoys such a high aesthetic sensibility that it simultaneously makes her a respected design consultant and allergic to fashion. The book begins with a company flying her to the other side of the world so that she looks at their new logo for a second and a half and just says yes or no. Which brings me to the really fair part: her contract says she doesn’t have to provide explanations for her answer and that she can’t be asked questions. Her job is to say yes or no.

If you wanna be alone, come with me
And in one word: yes.

