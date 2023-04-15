Home » Two people lost their lives while riding a motorcycle
News

Two people lost their lives while riding a motorcycle

by admin
Two people lost their lives while riding a motorcycle

Between the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico and Becerril, two men lost their lives on Friday night when they were riding a motorcycle.

According to witnesses, the victims collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the road, apparently without signs.

The deceased were identified as Juan Carlos Varela Guerrero, 44, who worked on a farm in the area, and Adrián Alberto Villero Castilla, 19, who also worked on the same farm.

It was learned that both resided in Becerril and had left work a few hours before the accident.

See also  Military officials are betting on the role of sport in bringing peoples and societies together

You may also like

Title: “My Constitution, the guarantor of my freedom”

Palmiranos bet on “Urban Peace”

Crime Victims Foundation. Alongside the victims of feminicides,...

In the second match of the T20 series,...

Cosecha del Axis visualized the ventures of the...

Municipality of Naples – Extension of the deadline...

Two prostitutes arrested for extorting rich married men...

Prosecutor’s Office relocates officials who work in the...

Webinar “Dynamic Open Data from Sensors and IoT:...

Maduro will not attend the International Conference on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy