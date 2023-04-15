Two people lost their lives while riding a motorcycle

Between the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico and Becerril, two men lost their lives on Friday night when they were riding a motorcycle.

According to witnesses, the victims collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the road, apparently without signs.

The deceased were identified as Juan Carlos Varela Guerrero, 44, who worked on a farm in the area, and Adrián Alberto Villero Castilla, 19, who also worked on the same farm.

It was learned that both resided in Becerril and had left work a few hours before the accident.

