Two people were murdered at the Aruba Club de Aguachica billiards

Two people were murdered at the Aruba Club de Aguachica billiards

A hitman attack that would have targeted two men who were drinking alcoholic beverages and playing billiards at the Billares Aruba Club in Aguachica, left two people dead on Sunday night.

The crime occurred in the Sabanita neighborhood where the business premises are located. Two unknown individuals arrived there and upon entering they shot at the two men, leaving one dead and the other wounded. In the midst of the shooting, the owner of the place was also killed.

The victims of this act of blood were Yudis Marina Carrascal Jaime, 58 years old; Ermides Fabián Santos Brutica, 26, both died from gunshot wounds, while Enrique Tapias Santa María, 27, was seriously injured.

Once the authorities arrived at the site, they carried out neighborhood work and interviews with witnesses to the events, obtaining little information about the murderers, only that they arrived on a motorcycle and fled. However, the Police analyze the videos from the security cameras near the billiards.

The investigation was carried out by the Sijín of the Police.

