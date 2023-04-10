ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reconstructs a background related to Rudy Gobert’s punch to Kyle Anderson during a timeout of yesterday’s match between Minnesota and New Orleans: Anderson allegedly called Gobert, who was playing partially injured, “bitch”. Furthermore, Gobert’s blow would not have been delivered with the intention of hurting and this avoided a more serious penalty for the French center than missing the next match of the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a “bitch” repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023