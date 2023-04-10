by livesicilia.it – ​​29 minutes ago

All the main actions of the challenge valid for the thirty-second day of Serie B 1′ OF READING PALERMO – At the “Renzo Barbera” to resume the race after the braking of the “Tardini” of Parma. Palermo goes down…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza 0-0, the live text of the match – LIVE appeared 29 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».