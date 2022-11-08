They will be over 2.500 gives it of the eighth edition of Corri in Rosa by San They harvest. The event, born in 2014, aims to fight breast cancer and so far has involved more than 40 thousand members of the pink people to convey the message of sharing and prevention.

Sunday 13th November there will be two routes of 6.5 and 13 km and at the end of the efforts the pasta party will be re-proposed for a moment of conviviality between women. To animate the event a parterre of gazebos, the Soroptimist Club Conegliano Vittorio Veneto association which will be involved in measuring blood pressure and the novelty of the “military fitness” proposed by ASD Hercules.

The Tri Veneto Run, the company that organized the sporting event, collected through the registrations more than 90 thousand euros which will be donated to the Renzo and Pia Fiorot association to help pay the installments of the mammograph installed in the Conegliano hospital, a machine that up to 12 October this year carried out over 64,000 screenings.

“The combination between sport and life is very close, it was sport that helped me in the fight against breast cancer”, he explains the godmother of Corri in Rosa Alessandra Fior, “When this disease is diagnosed, time stops. In 2019, when I got the bad news, I faced a triathlon Ironman, the toughest competition for this sport: associating moments in hospital as if it were a sports competition helped me. How it helped me to share moments and talk to other women. The message that Corri in Rosa must convey is the importance of prevention in order to have early diagnoses and to support scientific studies in order to have more targeted treatments ».

San Vendemiano will do the honors once again: “In life I understood that perseverance and constancy make the difference”, he comments the mayor Guido Dussin, “We’re here to bring a beautiful message of sport, brotherhood and closeness. In Veneto we have created the Corri in Rosa and we are happy that others have embraced this common cause ».

Finally, among the organizers there is the eternal Aldo Zanetti: «The initiative was born in 2014 because we wanted to do something different and useful for society where the word“ together ”was at the center. Let’s take the example of Alessandra Fior, we must not stop in the face of the misfortunes of the moment, we must continue to live and focus on the objectives ».