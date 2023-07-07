Two-year-old girl lost her life electrocuted in Neiva

The minor suffered an electric shock when she was at her residence in the southeast of Neiva. Despite her medical efforts they were unable to save her life.

In unfortunate news, the death of Yury Mildret Cabrera Espinosa, a two-year-old girl, who lost her life after suffering an electric shock in her home, is reported.

The tragic incident occurred today at 3:30 in the afternoon, in the sector of the 30C race with 1E bis street, located in the Panorama neighborhood, in the southeast of the Huila capital.

According to the first information, the little girl made contact with an uninsulated cable, generating the strong discharge that later ended in her death.

The minor received assistance and was transferred to the IPC health center, where first aid was provided. Later, due to the seriousness of the situation, she was referred to the University Hospital of Neiva. Unfortunately, when she arrived at the hospital, the girl no longer had vital signs.

This tragic incident has plunged the community into deep sorrow and dismay. Local authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, in order to determine exactly how the events occurred.

Authorities make a special call to caregivers of children and family members, to be attentive to any type of situation that can become possible risks for children at home.

The girl’s body was taken to the morgue in order to continue all the rigorous procedures while waiting for her relatives to carry out the established tasks to say goodbye to her.