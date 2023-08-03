Home » Two years imprisonment and a fine for the head of a group in the province of Sidi Bennour
News

Two years imprisonment and a fine for the head of a group in the province of Sidi Bennour

by admin
Two years imprisonment and a fine for the head of a group in the province of Sidi Bennour

* Electronic science: Sidi Bennour – Mohamed Korban

Fifteen thousand dirhams fine and two years imprisonment for the head of the Beni Atsiris group, in the case of forgery in an official document, bribery and extortion.

The Court of First Instance in Sidi Bennour ruled, on the evening of Monday, July 31, the conviction of the head of the Beni Atsiris Al-Aounat group, the Sidi Bennour district, to two years in prison and a fine of fifteen thousand dirhams, and the group’s technician to six months in force, due to the president’s involvement on charges of forgery in an official record, bribery and extortion. After what he decided earlier, the prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Sidi Bennour placed them in the local prison, Sidi Moussa, in El Jadida.

It is worth noting that the National Brigade of the Royal Gendarmerie had managed to arrest the head of the group red-handed by receiving a sum of money worth seventy-five thousand dirhams as a bribe, based on a complaint submitted by a citizen through the green number.

