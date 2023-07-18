U.S. technology stocks retreat, Taiwan index futures pull back in night trading

The U.S. retail sales data released on the 18th was lower than expected, and the market’s concerns about economic recession have eased. In the future, we will continue to observe the performance of the second quarter financial reports of technology giants. The four major U.S. stock indexes retreated in early trading on the 18th, and the FX index fell by about 0.95%. , dragged the Taiwan Index futures down 29 points in night trading, temporarily at 17,191 points.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange were mixed, with the Dow futures up 175 points, the S&P 500 futures down 17 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures down 62 points; Slightly up 5 points, tentatively reported at 7,415 points.

Futures traders pointed out that foreign investors sold spot goods to buy futures on the 18th, self-employed traders showed conservative options, monthly selections showed optimism, and the overall chip position was slightly optimistic. From a technical point of view, Taiwan stocks closed the shadow line after retesting the 5-day moving average on the 18th. At present, there are a large number of black K bursts in Taiwan stocks, and the short-term will show a consolidation pattern.

The post U.S. tech stocks pull back Taiwan index futures night market pull back appeared first on Business Times.

