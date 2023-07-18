Bad weather: storm causes damage to Bolzano. In Trentino, the 14-year-old recovered from Avisio – News

A storm with strong gusts of wind caused damage in Bolzano and surroundings. No injuries have been reported so far. In Piazza Vittoria a large tree was uprooted and fell into the park behind the homonymous monument.

In Terlano, a large branch fell on the lawn by the swimming pool and on the parking lot, damaging some cars. In Fortezza the roof of a company was uncovered and in Brunico that of a house. In Bolzano the temperature dropped from 36 to 23 degrees within a few minutes.

As informed by the provincial meteorologist Dieter Peterlin, the wave of bad weather then moved towards the Bassa Atesina.

In Val d’Ultimo, as well as in Val Pusteria, wind gusts exceeded 90 km/h.

Bad weather with rain and strong winds in Trentino, where in the afternoon the Civil Protection issued an ordinary alert (yellow). Numerous interventions by the firefighters, the most difficult being the one to save a 14-year-old boy who fell into the Avisio stream near Predazzo.

In the Fassa valley the wind uncovered two buildings and several trees fell. Again due to the fall of some trees due to the strong wind, the S 50 del Rolle was closed at around 5.30 pm both between the town of Bellamonte and the intersection with Lusia and from Paneveggio in the direction of Passo Rolle.

