(ANSA) – BERGAMO, FEBRUARY 17 – Tile for Atalanta two days before the championship match in Bergamo against Lecce. A check-up carried out in the morning on Duvan Zapata diagnosed a first degree lesion to the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh. Recovery times are not specified, but due to the same problem with his left thigh remedied on matchday four last September 1st (‘partial and moderate injury’, then) he had missed the next 6 games. (HANDLE).

