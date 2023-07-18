Innovation in recruiting: Klinikum Bielefeld brings the taster day to your own smartphone

Bielefeld – The Bielefeld Clinic is revolutionizing employee recruitment with a new type of interactive staff video. Future employees now have the opportunity to experience a virtual “trial day” in their dream job without having to leave the house.

In a state-of-the-art interactive format, the Bielefeld Clinic presents the areas of general nursing service, intensive care and the anesthesia and surgical function service. The employees Nadine Naujoks from the general nursing service, Danilo Mantey and Christina Lechtreck from the functional service and Kilian Heinze from the intensive care guide you through their everyday work and answer questions that potential applicants might have about their respective areas of work.

With this innovative format, the clinic wants to give a realistic insight into the everyday life of the employees and thus inspire potential applicants to work in the clinic.

The special feature: Each virtual taster day can be individually designed. The participants decide for themselves with a click who they want to accompany and how their day at the Bielefeld Clinic should go. You can even help with completing daily tasks, giving you a realistic picture of everyday work in the hospital.

Klinikum Bielefeld invites everyone interested to take a unique look behind the scenes and experience for themselves what it means to be an everyday hero in the healthcare industry.

For more information and access to the interactive video, please visit the Klinikum Bielefeld website: www.klinikumbielefeld.de

