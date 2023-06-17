Home » U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at the weekend | > – News
Status: 06/16/2023 9:30 p.m

The section between the Berliner Tor and Barmbek stops on subway line 3 has been closed since Friday evening because the tracks are being built.

U3 services between the Barmbek and Berliner Tor stations will be canceled in both directions until Sunday, June 18, when operations close. During this time, the elevated railway set up a replacement service with buses.

Substitute traffic heads for other stops in the city center

For operational reasons, this goes to the stops in Wartenau (U1) and Burgstraße (U2/U4) instead of the Uhlandstraße and Lübecker Straße stations. According to the Hochbahn, the journey time could increase by up to 20 minutes, depending on the traffic situation.

Further closures at the U1 in June and July

There will be two more U-Bahn traffic closures on the U1 in June: From Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, there will be no U-Bahn between Farmsen and Wandsbek Markt. A week later, i.e. from June 30th to July 2nd, the U1 will be closed between the Lattenkamp and Stephansplatz stops. All road closures as well as underground and S-Bahn failures in Hamburg this month can also be seen clearly in our traffic jam overview.

In June there are road closures and replacement services on some S-Bahn and U-Bahn lines. Various roads will also be closed for the Ironman, the half marathon and the Hafencity Run.
© picture alliance / dpa

Due to the construction work on the U4 extension in Hamburg, no underground trains will run between the Rauhes Haus and Legienstraße stops until April 2024. (05/03/2023)
