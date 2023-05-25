UCA economist confirms pact between opposition parties

During an interview, the economist and professor at the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), Julia Evelyn Martínez, confirmed that the FMLN and ARENA, along with other opposition parties, have agreed on an alliance to compete in the 2024 presidential elections against President Nayib Bukele.

“Everyone has been in the talks to create a coalition and now they are retracting, I have been part of those meetings as part of civil society and I say it properly: they are retracting and El Faro is not lying, they have sources that requested the anonymity,” explained Martínez.

Similarly, he referred to the comments made by opposition leaders, who denied the veracity of the article published by El Faro, describing this act as “political cowardice”, which weakens the image of the opposition before Salvadorans, adding that they do not “have the honesty or the courage to honor their word or their thought.”

These statements come after the publication of El Faro, where they detail the strategic alliance that the opposition has established to have a chance to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.