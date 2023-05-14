Udine invaded by the black feathers, 70,000 Alpine troops at the parade – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 13 – Countdown to the key moment of the 94th national gathering of the Alpini, which tomorrow in Udine will see, according to an estimate, between 70 and 90 thousand black feathers parade along the streets of the center . Also expected in the morning, at the departure from Piazzale Osoppo, is the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.



A first greeting to the Alpine troops, who are now sending thousands towards the Friulian capital, came today from the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, who in a letter defined them as “an authentic point of reference, today as yesterday”. Their hat with the pen, is the thought of the minister, “is a symbol of eternal values, essential for a modern society to be able to look to the future with serenity”.



The gathering, therefore, is “a meeting together to revive those indissoluble bonds at the basis of the solidarity and generosity of the Alpine troops”. According to the schedule, tomorrow Crosetto will be in Udine. The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, is also expected at the meeting.



Tomorrow, as in recent days, the spotlights will also remain focused on the issue of gender-based violence, with the Municipality and ANA displaying a banner on the town hall, declaring zero tolerance, and with a representation from the Equal Opportunities Commission of Friuli Venezia Giulia who announced her presence at the fashion show. General Ignazio Gamba, commander of the Alpine troops, reaffirmed today that the gathering will be a moment of celebration to be experienced in harmony. “And if there is some imbecile, we will hand him over to the police,” he said.



In the meantime, the streets of the city are animated by alpine troops from all over Italy and even from abroad, who meet to celebrate the fundamental values ​​of the Corps and also for moments of celebration. Difficult to walk in the center, due to the crowd of black feathers, which however had to deal with frequent downpours of rain.



An international parenthesis was opened in the morning with a meeting with ANA delegations from all over the world.



The Slovakian section announced, from the stage of the Teatro Nuovo, that the next meeting of the Ana Europa sections will be held in Bratislava in 2024. More than 500 international participants attended the meeting, with delegations from South Africa, South America, Australia, Canada and the United States.



A new greeting meeting with the institutions is underway in the late afternoon. For the occasion, again at the Teatro Nuovo, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and the Minister of Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, arrived. (HANDLE).

