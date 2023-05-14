Still undefeated! The champion asserted dominance and punished the weight sinner

Still undefeated. At the RFA 10 tournament in Havířov, the elite Czech pole vaulter Václav Sivák was able to defend the belt of the K-1 champion in the category up to 66 kilograms. The Austrian with Dagestani roots, Ruslan Tokharov, who jumped over the limit by two kilograms during Friday’s weigh-in and entered the match without a chance to win the title, finally failed to take a breath in the fourth round with a knee to his stomach and the referee waved off the end. For Sivák, it was the twenty-third victory in his career.

