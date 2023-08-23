Cycling Under the Stars: Nighttime Cycling Becomes a Trend in Yaocheng

Title: Nighttime Cycling Gains Popularity in Yaocheng, Promoting Health and Friendship

Date: [Current Date]

Yaocheng – In the bustling city of Yaocheng, where residents seek various ways to unwind after a long day at work, nighttime cycling has quietly emerged as a popular activity. As the sun sets and the city lights up, many individuals are opting to hop on their bicycles, enjoying the evening breeze while taking in the scenic views. Nighttime cycling not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also offers an opportunity to make new friends and challenge oneself.

Among the cycling enthusiasts in Yaocheng is Yang Yikai, who recently met up with his riding friend Chen Shuai after finishing his work as a quality inspector. Yang got into cycling to shed some weight and improve his fitness. Unlike running, which requires companions for motivation, cycling allows him to ride solo or with a partner, making it easier to stick to his exercise routine. In just a few months, Yang has already lost 14 pounds and made several like-minded friends through cycling.

Another notable cyclist in Yaocheng is Zhou Jianqing, a 71-year-old proactive individual known as a ‘God’ figure in the local cycling community. Zhou has explored various provinces across China, except Taiwan, on his two-wheeler in the past 9 years. Riding alone at night is his preference, as he finds solace in the peacefulness and enjoys the freedom it brings. Zhou’s regular routine involves cycling for three hours every evening, providing him with a sense of accomplishment and a good night’s sleep.

Xu Xiongjie, founder of the “Yuyao Feiying Running Group,” recently celebrated his birthday with a nighttime cycling adventure to Siming Lake. Having set a personal goal to participate in a triathlon, Xu has been incorporating cycling into his training regimen. Riding every other day, Xu uses nighttime cycling not only to improve his cardiovascular and leg strength but also to gain valuable experience and enhance his riding skills.

During the reporter’s investigation, it was discovered that there are three preferred locations for cyclists in Yaocheng to explore at night. The Yaojiang Greenway offers a flat and scenic route along the river, spanning 11 kilometers round trip. For a more challenging ride, cyclists can start from Lianghui Station, passing through Xianggong Hall to Guanpei Village, covering a round trip of 20 kilometers with exhilarating uphill and downhill sections. Another option is starting from Lanjiang Square and following the Yuliang Line to Siming Mountain Gate, encompassing a round trip of 40 kilometers with picturesque road conditions. Cyclists can enjoy the town’s fireworks at the trunk market under the mountain gate upon reaching their destination.

With the growing popularity of nighttime cycling, bicycle sales in Yaocheng have soared, exceeding supply. Local bike shops have witnessed a significant increase in customers, indicating the rising interest and awareness of cycling’s health benefits. For instance, the Giant Yuyao store on Siming East Road experienced a 50% increase in sales compared to usual, with the best-selling model Escape 1 having a waiting period of ten hours to half a month.

Zhou Feng, owner of the Giant Yuyao store and the head of the Yangming Bicycle Club, emphasized the importance of safety while cycling at night. Wearing helmets, gloves, and using headlights and taillights are basic safety requirements. Quick-drying cycling clothes and pants are also recommended for comfort and protection against friction. Additionally, cyclists are advised to ride according to their abilities, set realistic goals, and practice in safe environments to progress gradually.

As night riders pedal through the city, they have become a vibrant and mesmerizing part of Yaocheng’s urban landscape. The increasing number of cycling enthusiasts in the city reflects the growing health consciousness among the residents and the accessibility of cycling as a recreational activity.

Note: All content and information mentioned in this article have been sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” and may not be reproduced without their permission. For any copyright infringements or disputes, please contact Yuyao News Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

