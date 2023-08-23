UNDERCOVER Collaborates with Tendo Mokko to Release Limited Edition ‘Anarchy Chair’

UNDERCOVER and Tendo Mokko Collaborate to Release Limited Edition “Anarchy Chair”

Tokyo, Japan – UNDERCOVER, a renowned Japanese streetwear brand, has made an exciting announcement regarding the release of their latest creation, the “Anarchy Chair.” This unique chair is a limited edition collaboration with Tendo Mokko and was officially introduced during the Takahashi Art Exhibition.

The highly anticipated “Anarchy Chair” will be available for purchase at The Stage #5, located on the central plaza of the 5th floor in the Isetan Shinjuku Main Building. Interested buyers can visit the exhibition from August 24th to August 31st to see and acquire this extraordinary piece. Each chair has been meticulously hand-carved by the talented Jun Takahashi, adding a level of exclusivity to its design. Furthermore, a limited edition short-sleeved top featuring the “Anarchy Chair” print will also be available for purchase at the exhibition.

For those unable to attend the event, fret not, as the “Anarchy Chair” will also be offered for ordering online. From August 28th to August 31st, customers can conveniently secure their own “Anarchy Chair” through the Isetan online store or the official UNDERCOVER website. This presents a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of this valuable collaboration.

The “Anarchy Chair” stands as a testament to the fusion of fashion and art, a motif often associated with UNDERCOVER’s distinctive style. Combining these elements with Tendo Mokko’s expertise in furniture craftsmanship has resulted in a product that is both aesthetically captivating and functional.

Under the creative direction of Jun Takahashi, UNDERCOVER has garnered a massive following for its ability to push boundaries and challenge traditional conventions. This collaboration with Tendo Mokko further cements the brand’s commitment to innovation and its pursuit of unique pieces that resonate with its audience.

Enthusiasts and fans of both UNDERCOVER and Tendo Mokko are urged to seize this opportunity to own the extraordinary “Anarchy Chair” before the limited edition is sold out. Keep an eye out for updates and further details on the Isetan online store and the official UNDERCOVER website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

