A fire broke out shortly after 7 pm on Sunday 25 December on the roof of a house in viale Venezia in Udine. A chimney was set on fire: the flames then spread to a large part of the roof.
Husband and wife were intoxicated and were taken to hospital by ambulance to undergo all medical tests.
Udine, the roof of a house on fire: family evicted
When the fire broke out they were on the ground floor and hadn’t noticed that the roof was on fire: it was some neighbors who raised the alarm. The fire brigade of Udine worked on the spot. The family inside has been cleared out.
