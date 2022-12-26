Home News Udine, roof on fire: two intoxicated, family evicted
News

Udine, roof on fire: two intoxicated, family evicted

Udine, roof on fire: two intoxicated, family evicted

A fire broke out shortly after 7 pm on Sunday 25 December on the roof of a house in viale Venezia in Udine. A chimney was set on fire: the flames then spread to a large part of the roof.

Husband and wife were intoxicated and were taken to hospital by ambulance to undergo all medical tests.

Udine, the roof of a house on fire: family evicted

When the fire broke out they were on the ground floor and hadn’t noticed that the roof was on fire: it was some neighbors who raised the alarm. The fire brigade of Udine worked on the spot. The family inside has been cleared out.

