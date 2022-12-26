A fire broke out shortly after 7 pm on Sunday 25 December on the roof of a house in viale Venezia in Udine. A chimney was set on fire: the flames then spread to a large part of the roof.

Husband and wife were intoxicated and were taken to hospital by ambulance to undergo all medical tests.

When the fire broke out they were on the ground floor and hadn’t noticed that the roof was on fire: it was some neighbors who raised the alarm. The fire brigade of Udine worked on the spot. The family inside has been cleared out.